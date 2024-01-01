LG InstaView Oven



Thanks to its enhanced insulators and optimized heating control, LG’s 24-inch oven achieves an A++ energy efficiency rating.1 The new oven also has a four-layered glass door that minimizes heat loss and comes equipped with LG InstaView technology, which allows users to easily see inside without having to open the door.



Moreover, LG’s InstaView oven seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, combining a refined, matte black finish with intuitive full-touch controls and an ergonomic handle. Leveraging the uniform heat and precise control of ProBake Convection™️ technology, the oven can provide specialized cooking settings such as steaming, sous-vide, and air frying; making it simple for home chefs to serve up deliciously diverse culinary experiences. Cleaning the oven after use is even easier with LG’s EasyClean™️, which removes the need for vigorous scrubbing and the use of chemicals. The company’s innovative, new oven is the winner of the 2023 iF Design Award and a 2023 Red Dot Award.



Along with the 24-inch InstaView model, a compact, 24-inch oven with Steam Assistant, also from the LG built-in kitchen package, will be showcased at IFA.



LG QuadWash Dishwasher



The LG QuadWash dishwasher offers an A energy efficiency rating2, employing the company’s innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor to optimize energy usage during every cycle.



With LG QuadWash technology inside, the built-in dishwasher shoots out high-pressure jets of water in all directions to remove stains, grease and food debris from dishes. Meanwhile, LG’s exclusive TrueSteam™️ tech minimizes water spots to help deliver sparkling clean results.3



The sleek dishwasher also features an easy-to-read LED display panel which is gently illuminated by a subtle mood light indicator. Wi-Fi-enabled, the sophisticated appliance can connect to the LG ThinQ™️ app, allowing users to conveniently control and monitor operation, download new cycles, and resolve minor issues with Smart Diagnosis.4