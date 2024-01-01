LGxSeha-Healthcare-sign-a-MoU

30th of August 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – In Line with its consistent efforts towards the wellbeing of individuals and communities worldwide, LG Egypt has announced a new strategic partnership with Seha Healthcare, a new promising collaboration the aims to introduce a better quality of living, contribute into creating a healthier environment and help to raise more awareness of the importance of utilizing smart air solutions to improve indoor air quality, and that was solidified with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.



Moreover and under the terms of the MOU, LG is to provide Seha Healthcare with its latest air solutions technologies in order to power Seha’s proactive approach to excel in providing an exceptionally safer and healthier environment to the patients, staff, and visitors alike, and contribute to the enhancement of indoor Air quality across the group’s wide portfolio of medical facilities, alongside with promoting awareness about the significance of air purifiers’ role in creating a clean healthy indoor air and its direct impact on an individual’s overall health and comfort, and specially for patients who suffer from immunodeficiency diseases and allergies.



Putting the collaboration into action, LG is to deliver 10 units of its newest air purifier, PuriCare 360, too Seha Healthcare, for them to be incorporated in the integrated medical group facilities widely spread across both Cairo and El Giza governorates, including but not limited to Al Akkad Hospital, Al Gazeera Hospital, Dar Al Shifa Hospital, and City Clinic Group, where PuriCare 36o is to be responsible for effectively removing harmful airborne particles, allergens, and pollutants from the indoor air, providing exceptional care and an improved comfortable experience for Seha healthcare’s patients, with a clean and fresh air for optimal respiratory health and an overall enhanced indoor Air Quality.



For what is worth mentioning, since the establishment of Seha Healthcare in 2015, the group has spared no efforts towards successfully providing the optimum healthcare to its patients, in addition to the constant work it puts into raising their awareness, and align the with the world’s latest technologies that can cooperate into the patient’s wellbeing and a healthier society, for Seha’s latest partnership with LG to act as an affirmation on the group’s long term commitment, with the installment of LG’s air purifiers in their medical facilities, Seha Healthcare is to secure providing its patients with the highest indoor air quality, in addition to actively addressing the matter of growing environmental concerns regarding indoor air pollution.



LG’s PuriCare 360, with the its Multi-filtration System is certified to have been successfully able to remove bad odors, smog and airborne chemicals from the indoor air, as the device’s tests results confirms its ability to improve individual’s wellbeing, and specially for patients battling with allergies and bronchial diseases. In addition to relying on its HEPA H13 Filter to trap 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust particles (as small as 0.01 micrometers1), and LG’s Plasmaster™️ Ionizer++, which sends out ion clusters that help reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria and allergens in the air, including real-time air quality monitoring and a user-friendly interface.



As From his side, Billy Kim, Manager Director, LG Egypt, has confirmed "LG is committed to harnessing its innovative technologies in supporting the venture to improve air quality and presents the Egyptian society with the benefits of a clean and purified indoor air, which makes Seha healthcare the ideal partner to rely upon to achieve this, through an effective collaboration that is meant to create a healthier environment with higher indoor air quality in Seha’s affiliated health care institutions"



And within the same context, Dr. Bassem Hemdan, Chief executive officer of Seha Healthcare commented "Since the group’s inception, our efforts has focused on providing unprecedented medical care to our patients and, and therefore, we believe our strategic partnership with LG step is to further enhance this commitment, in addition to creating the perfect opportunity for us to raise the public’s awareness and educate patients and facilities visitors on the numerous health benefits breathing high quality air that indoor air purifiers secures, as well as its direct effect it has one’s health status, specially when it comes to children, autoimmune diseases’ patients and ones experiencing respiratory allergy symptoms.





