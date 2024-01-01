SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2023 — At IFA 2023, LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil ThinQ UP 2.0, a smart home innovation that transforms home appliances into enhanced convenient and connected lifestyle solutions. ThinQ UP 2.0 highlights the expansion of LG’s successful home appliance business into non-hardware areas, including subscription services, and confirms the company’s leadership in promoting the ‘servitization’ of home appliances.

Aligned with its new Smart Home Solution strategy and ‘Zero Labor Home Makes Quality Time’ customer experience vision, LG will introduce a wide range of services designed to fulfill customers’ needs and deliver greater freedom and ease in the home.

LG ThinQ UP 2.0 sets a new benchmark for personalization, continuously tailoring product performance and service options to users’ individual preferences throughout the entire customer journey. Unlike traditional products with fixed features and specifications, appliances compatible with ThinQ UP offer the ability to add new features over time. A significant advancement over existing ThinQ UP appliances, ThinQ UP 2.0 works intelligently to reduce the time and hassle of household chores, adding new services with flexible subscription options while also recommending additional services to make daily life smoother.

Hyper-personalized Appliances from the Very Beginning

Equipped with an LG-developed on-device chip – called the DQ-C chip – and a brand-new operating system, ThinQ UP 2.0 appliances allow users to easily add or remove features. The DQ-C chip offers ample memory to support the addition of diverse types of content, enabling users to enjoy an array of tailored features and functions that can be easily managed via voice recognition, the appliances’ touch displays, or the ThinQ app.

The home appliance personalization process begins even before the customer receives their products. For example, each customer who purchases a ThinQ UP 2.0 washing machine will be asked to participate in a three-step ‘Life Pattern Analysis’ survey, conducted through the LG ThinQ app. LG analyzes the survey results and applies optimized washing cycles matched to the customer’s preferences, ensuring a truly personalized user experience right from the start. What’s more, customers have the flexibility to adjust the order of cycles installed on their machines, and can save their personalized settings on the app, assigning them a preferred name.

Similarly, LG’s latest InstaView™️ refrigerator with MoodUP™️ provides diverse customization options to maintain the freshness of stored ingredients. Through the ThinQ app, users can apply precise temperature settings based on the types of food they have inside the fridge and change the color of the LED lighting integrated into the InstaView door’s glass panel. And thanks to the MoodUP feature, which offers various themed color collections to choose from, users can alter the color of the door at any time. On top of that, they can leave messages and reminders for family members or housemates on the refrigerator’s LCD display.

Presenting A Wide Range of Home Solutions

Leading the ‘servitization’ of home appliances, LG’s new solution delivers personalized products and customized services that fit in with and enhance customers’ lifestyles. When buying an appliance from the ThinQ UP 2.0 lineup, customers can choose from a range of services that can reduce the burden of household chores and management. These include subscriptions and smart home services for maintaining LG products’ performance, laundry services for specialized clothing care, and time-saving automated services for re-ordering detergent and fresh foods.

Thanks to the diverse capabilities of ThinQ UP 2.0, LG’s new washing machines, for instance, become all-in-one solutions that support users’ lifestyles; giving them one-stop access to various convenient services, from dry-cleaning to clothing storage and beyond.

Transitioning from a Product-Centric to a Smart Life Solutions Business

LG’s appliance subscription service offers customers the freedom to sign up for a period ranging from three to six years in length, letting them choose the best option for their own individual circumstances. During the subscription period, the company provides monthly reports through the LG ThinQ app, suggesting personalized product recommendations based on the customer’s usage patterns and preferences, as well as information on recommended washer/dryer cycles and consumables.

“LG ThinQ UP 2.0 marks the beginning of our journey towards a more service-based business model,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “A major player in the global home appliance market, LG is committed to leading the era of the ‘Home as a Service’ (HaaS) and will continue to present innovative solutions that make customers’ lives better.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can experience the seamless convenience of LG’s advanced ThinQ 2.0 appliances.