We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
Potato, Vegetable
(Weight Range 0.2~1.0kg, Paper towel)
Auto Cook
EU: Use Popular Menu No.4
1. Wash potatoes and dry with a paper towel.
2. Pierce each potato 8 times with a fork.
3. Place food on a paper towel in the oven. Choose the menu and weight, press start.
4. After cooking, stand for 3 minutes.
Manual Cook
1. Wash the potatoes and dry with paper towels.
2. Stick the potatoes eight times with a fork.
3. Place the food on paper towels in the oven Microwave in 1000W for 7 minutes.
* Check the potatoes every 3 minutes.
4. After cooking, let stand for 3 minutes.
Recommended Recipes
Highly Rated
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.