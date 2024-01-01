AI magic remote

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*An internet connection is required for use.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

AI Search

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

AI Chatbot

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

AI Concierge

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.