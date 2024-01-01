We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Dual SIM Phone which offers Fun & Entertainment through its Multimedia Features.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
2G Network
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
BODY
-
Dimensions
110 x 47.5 x 14.1 mm
-
Weight
81 g
DISPLAY
-
Type
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
176 x 220 pixels, 2.0 inches (~141 ppi pixel density)
SOUND
-
Alert types
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Loudspeaker
Yes
MEMORY
-
Card slot
microSD, up to 2 GB
-
Phonebook
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
Yes
-
Internal
4 MB
DATA
-
GPRS
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
-
USB
Yes, microUSB v2.0
CAMERA
-
Primary
VGA, 640x480 pixels
-
Video
Yes
FEATURES
-
Browser
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
FM radio
-
Games
Yes
-
Java
Yes
-
Colors
Black
BATTERY
-
Type
Standard battery, Li-Ion
-
Capacity
950 mAh
-
Stand-by
Up to 665 h
-
Talk time
Up to 14 h 30 min
