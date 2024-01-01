We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual SIM Phone with FM Radio
All Spec
GENERAL
-
2G Network
GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
BODY
-
Dimensions
106.5 x 45 x 13.8 mm
-
Weight
66.5 g
DISPLAY
-
Type
TFT, 65K colors
-
Size
128 x 128 pixels, 1.52 inches (~119 ppi pixel density)
SOUND
-
Alert types
Vibration, Polyphonic(32)
-
Loudspeaker
Yes
-
3.5mm jack
Yes
MEMORY
-
Phonebook
Yes
-
Call records
Yes
FEATURES
-
Radio
FM radio
-
Colors
Black
BATTERY
-
Type
Standard battery, Li-Ion
-
Capacity
950 mAh
-
Stand-by
Up to 730 h
-
Talk time
Up to 9 h
