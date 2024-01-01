Dual SIM Phone with FM Radio

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

GENERAL

  • 2G Network

    GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2

BODY

  • Dimensions

    106.5 x 45 x 13.8 mm

  • Weight

    66.5 g

DISPLAY

  • Type

    TFT, 65K colors

  • Size

    128 x 128 pixels, 1.52 inches (~119 ppi pixel density)

SOUND

  • Alert types

    Vibration, Polyphonic(32)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • 3.5mm jack

    Yes

MEMORY

  • Phonebook

    Yes

  • Call records

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Radio

    FM radio

  • Colors

    Black

BATTERY

  • Type

    Standard battery, Li-Ion

  • Capacity

    950 mAh

  • Stand-by

    Up to 730 h

  • Talk time

    Up to 9 h

What people are saying

