You can never miss any messages having LG C199

C199

You can never miss any messages having LG C199

All Spec

GENERAL

  • 2G Network

    GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2

BODY

  • Dimensions

    109.4 x 59.8 x 12.5 mm

  • Weight

    92 g

  • Keyboard

    QWERTY

DISPLAY

  • Type

    TFT, 256K colors

  • Size

    240 x 320 pixels, 2.3 inches (~174 ppi pixel density)

SOUND

  • Alert types

    Vibration, MP3 ringtones

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • 3.5mm jack

    Yes

MEMORY

  • Card slot

    microSD, up to 8 GB

  • Phonebook

    1000 entries, Photocall

  • Call records

    Yes

  • Internal

    78.4 MB

DATA

  • GPRS

    Yes

  • EDGE

    Yes

  • WLAN

    Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1 with EDR

  • USB

    Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

  • Primary

    2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

FEATURES

  • Messaging

    SMS, MMS, Email, IM

  • Browser

    WAP 2.0/xHTML

  • Radio

    FM radio

BATTERY

  • Stand-by

    Up to 475 h

  • Talk time

    Up to 7 h 30 min

