Explore the dual world of wonders. It gives you double the fun with all multimedia features in one.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
2G Network
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
BODY
-
Dimensions
116 x 61.9 x 11.9 mm
-
Weight
92.5 g
-
Keyboard
QWERTY
DISPLAY
-
Type
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
320 x 240 pixels, 2.4 inches (~167 ppi pixel density)
SOUND
-
Alert types
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Loudspeaker
Yes
-
3.5mm jack
Yes
MEMORY
-
Card slot
microSD, up to 4 GB
-
Phonebook
1000 entries, Photocall
-
Call records
Yes
-
Internal
15 MB
DATA
-
GPRS
Yes
-
EDGE
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
Yes, microUSB v2.0
CAMERA
-
Primary
2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels
-
Video
Yes
FEATURES
-
Messaging
SMS, MMS, Email, IM
-
Browser
WAP 2.0/xHTML
-
Radio
FM radio
-
Games
Yes
-
Java
Yes
BATTERY
-
Type
Standard battery, Li-Ion
-
Capacity
1250 mAh
-
Stand-by
Up to 496 h
-
Talk time
Up to 10 h
