Presenting the world's first Smart phone with Portrait display.

C660

GENERAL

  • 2G Network

    GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

  • 3G Network

    HSDPA 900 / 2100

BODY

  • Dimensions

    119.5 x 59.7 x 12.9 mm

  • Weight

    129 g

  • Keyboard

    QWERTY

DISPLAY

  • Type

    TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

  • Size

    240 x 320 pixels, 2.8 inches (~143 ppi pixel density)

SOUND

  • Alert types

    Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • 3.5mm jack

    Yes

MEMORY

  • Card slot

    microSD, up to 32GB

  • Internal

    150 MB storage, 256 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM

DATA

  • GPRS

    Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps

  • EDGE

    Class 12

  • WLAN

    Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, Wi-Fi hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0 with A2DP

  • USB

    Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

  • Primary

    3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels

  • Video

    Yes, VGA@24fps

FEATURES

  • OS

    Android OS, v2.3.3 (Gingerbread)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm MSM7227T

  • CPU

    800 MHz ARMv6

  • Messaging

    SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

  • Browser

    HTML

  • Radio

    FM radio

  • Java

    Yes

  • Colors

    Black

BATTERY

  • Type

    Standard battery, Li-Ion

  • Capacity

    1500 mAh

  • Stand-by

    Up to 852 h

  • Talk time

    Up to 13 h 30 min

