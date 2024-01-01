We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Presenting the world's first Smart phone with Portrait display.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
2G Network
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
-
3G Network
HSDPA 900 / 2100
BODY
-
Dimensions
119.5 x 59.7 x 12.9 mm
-
Weight
129 g
-
Keyboard
QWERTY
DISPLAY
-
Type
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Size
240 x 320 pixels, 2.8 inches (~143 ppi pixel density)
SOUND
-
Alert types
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Loudspeaker
Yes
-
3.5mm jack
Yes
MEMORY
-
Card slot
microSD, up to 32GB
-
Internal
150 MB storage, 256 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM
DATA
-
GPRS
Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps
-
EDGE
Class 12
-
WLAN
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
Yes, v3.0 with A2DP
-
USB
Yes, microUSB v2.0
CAMERA
-
Primary
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels
-
Video
Yes, VGA@24fps
FEATURES
-
OS
Android OS, v2.3.3 (Gingerbread)
-
Chipset
Qualcomm MSM7227T
-
CPU
800 MHz ARMv6
-
Messaging
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
HTML
-
Radio
FM radio
-
Java
Yes
-
Colors
Black
BATTERY
-
Type
Standard battery, Li-Ion
-
Capacity
1500 mAh
-
Stand-by
Up to 852 h
-
Talk time
Up to 13 h 30 min
