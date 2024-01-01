We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G PRO LITE DUAL D686
All Spec
GENERAL
-
2G Network
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
-
3G Network
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
-
SIM
Dual SIM
BODY
-
Dimensions
150.2 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm
-
Weight
161 g
DISPLAY
-
Type
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
-
Size
540 x 960 pixels, 5.5 inches (~200 ppi pixel density)
-
Multitouch
Yes
SOUND
-
Alert types
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Loudspeaker
Yes
-
3.5mm jack
Yes
MEMORY
-
Card slot
microSD, up to 32GB
-
Internal
8 GB, 1 GB RAM
DATA
-
GPRS
Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps
-
EDGE
Class 12
-
WLAN
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
Yes, v3.0 with A2DP
-
USB
Yes, microUSB v2.0
CAMERA
-
Primary
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
Yes, 1080p@30fps
-
Secondary
Yes
FEATURES
-
OS
Android OS, v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
-
Chipset
MT6577
-
CPU
Dual-core 1 GHz Cortex-A9
-
GPU
PowerVR SGX531
-
Browser
HTML5
-
Radio
FM radio
-
Colors
Black, White
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.