LG G PRO LITE DUAL D686

All Spec

GENERAL

  • 2G Network

    GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2

  • 3G Network

    HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100

  • SIM

    Dual SIM

BODY

  • Dimensions

    150.2 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm

  • Weight

    161 g

DISPLAY

  • Type

    IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

  • Size

    540 x 960 pixels, 5.5 inches (~200 ppi pixel density)

  • Multitouch

    Yes

SOUND

  • Alert types

    Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • 3.5mm jack

    Yes

MEMORY

  • Card slot

    microSD, up to 32GB

  • Internal

    8 GB, 1 GB RAM

DATA

  • GPRS

    Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps

  • EDGE

    Class 12

  • WLAN

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0 with A2DP

  • USB

    Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

  • Primary

    8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

  • Video

    Yes, 1080p@30fps

  • Secondary

    Yes

FEATURES

  • OS

    Android OS, v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Chipset

    MT6577

  • CPU

    Dual-core 1 GHz Cortex-A9

  • GPU

    PowerVR SGX531

  • Browser

    HTML5

  • Radio

    FM radio

  • Colors

    Black, White

