Dual Sim / Dual Activation
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
Color
Black
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
108.9x53.4x13
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
118
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
Up to 440
-
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 8
-
Display
TFT resistive touch screen
-
Vibration
Yes
-
SIM Toolkit
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
1500
-
GPRS
Yes
-
EDGE
Yes
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
Yes
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3
-
Internal Memory
40MB
-
External Memory
16GB
-
MP3
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
-
Document Viewer
Yes
-
Auto focus
Yes
-
Browser
Yes
-
Call Log Memory
Yes
-
Flight mode
Yes
-
Internet
Yes
-
Key tone effect
Yes
-
Network
GSM
-
Night shot mode
Yes
-
Quick access mode
Yes
-
Ring Tone
Yes
-
USB / PC Sync
Yes
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Video codec
Yes
-
Video telephony
Yes
-
Voice recording
Yes
-
WLAN
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes
What people are saying
