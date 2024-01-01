Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Mobile Phone with 3.0 Mega Pixel Camera,Bluetooth,WAP & USB

Specs

Reviews

Support

Mobile Phone with 3.0 Mega Pixel Camera,Bluetooth,WAP & USB

KF350

Mobile Phone with 3.0 Mega Pixel Camera,Bluetooth,WAP & USB

(0)
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Phone Type

    Folder

  • Color

    Pink, White

  • RF Band

    GSM 900/1800/1900

  • Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

    100.9 x 50.9 x 14.15mm

  • Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

    102 g

  • Standby Time, Max (hrs)

    Up to 350 h

  • Talk Time (hrs)

    Up to 5 h

  • Display

    TFT 256K colors

  • External LCD (Pixel)

    Second external Light-matrix type display

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Battery Capacity (mAh)

    Class 10, (4+1/3+2 slots) 32 - 38 kbps

  • GPRS/EDGE (class)

    Class 10, 236.8 kbps

MESSAGING

  • SMS / EMS / MMS

    SMS/MMS/E-Mail/Video MMS

  • E-Mail

    Yes

  • Video MMS

    Yes

  • Predictive Text Input (T9)

    Yes

INTERNET

  • WAP (version)

    Yes(2.0)

PIM

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

  • Phonebook (# of names)

    1000 Name

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • MIDI (poly)

    Yes

  • Video Camera

    Yes

  • Built-in Hands Free

    Yes

  • Built-In Game

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Built-In Camera

    Yes

  • Camera Resolution (MP)

    3 MP

  • Internal Memory

    27 MB

  • External Memory

    up to 2 GB

  • MP3

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    Yes

  • Browser

    WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

  • Call Log Memory

    40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls

  • Download/save as support

    Yes

  • Image/video capture

    Yes/Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic, MP3

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Video codec

    MP4/H.263 player

  • Wallpaper/screensaver

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 