KM555

Slim full 3" touch enabled screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

Slim full 3" touch enabled screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

KM555

Slim full 3" touch enabled screen, 3MP camera, features Dolby mobile sound

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Phone Type

    Bar

  • Color

    Black

  • RF Band

    GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

  • Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

    105.9 x 53.4 x 12 mm

  • Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

    90 g

  • Standby Time, Max (hrs)

    Up to 570 h

  • Talk Time (hrs)

    Up to 5.5 h

  • Display

    TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

  • Display Size

    240x400 pixels, 3.0 inches

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Battery Capacity (mAh)

    Li-ion 950 mAh

  • GPRS/EDGE (class)

    Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32-48 kbps / Class 10, 236.8 kbps

MESSAGING

  • SMS / EMS / MMS

    SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

  • E-Mail

    Yes

  • Predictive Text Input (T9)

    Yes

INTERNET

  • WAP (version)

    WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

PIM

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

  • Phonebook (# of names)

    1000 contacts, Photocall

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Java (version)

    Yes MIDP 2.0

  • MIDI (poly)

    Yes

  • Video Camera

    Yes

  • Built-in Hands Free

    Yes

  • Built-In Game

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Built-In Camera

    Yes

  • Camera Resolution (MP)

    3.15 MP, autofocus

  • Internal Memory

    40 MB

  • External Memory

    up to 16GB

  • MP3

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    Yes

  • Document Viewer

    Yes

  • 3G

    Yes

  • Browser

    WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

  • Call Log Memory

    100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls

  • Internet

    Yes

  • USB / PC Sync

    Yes

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Video codec

    MP3/WAV/eAAC player , MP4/H.263 player

  • Voice recording

    Yes

  • WLAN

    Yes

  • Wallpaper/screensaver

    Yes

What people are saying

