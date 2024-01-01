We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy the new technology of 3D UI in your mobile. It feels really nice to see the screen when it moves or responds on your fingertips intuitively
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
Color
Sliver, Black
-
QWERTY Keyboard
On Screen
-
RF Band
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, HSDPA 2100
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
105.9 x 55.3 x 12 mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
105g
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
Up to 300 h
-
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 3 h 50 min
-
Display
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps
-
GPRS/EDGE (class)
Class 10, 236.8 kbps
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email
-
Yes
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000 Name
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
MIDI (poly)
Yes
-
Motion Gaming
Yes
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
FM Transmitter
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
5 MP, Schneider-Kreuznach optics, autofocus, LED flash
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
External Memory
up to 32GB
-
A-GPS Navigation
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
-
Document Viewer
Yes
-
Dolby Mobile
Yes
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Yes
-
3G
Yes
-
Browser
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Call Log Memory
40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls
-
DivX Video Playback
Yes
-
Download/save as support
Yes
-
Image/video capture
Yes/Yes
-
Ring Tone
Polyphonic, MP3
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Video codec
DivX/XviD/MP4 player
-
Video telephony
Yes
-
WLAN
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes
