Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Power Cord

Specs

Reviews

Support

Power Cord

EAD60819401

Power Cord

(0)
Detailed View
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    W2043S-PF.AEU
    22SM3B-B
    22SM3G-B
    32LC2R
    32TNF5J-B
    42LP1R
    42LS73B-5B
    42LS75A-5B
    43UH5F-B
    43UH5F-H
    43UH5J-H
    47LV35A-5B
    47VS20-BAA
    47WV30-BAA
    49LS73B-5B
    49LS75A-5B
    49MS75A-5B
    49UH5F-H
    49UH5J-H
    49VL5B-B
    49VL5D-B
    49VL5F-A
    49VL5G-M
    49VL5PF-A
    49VL5PJ-A
    49XE4F-M
    49XF3C-B
    49XF3E-B
    55EF5C-M2V
    55EF5C-M3V
    55EF5E-L
    55EF5E-P
    55EF5F-L
    55EF5G-L
    55EG5SD-C
    55EH5C-S
    55EJ5C-B
    55EJ5E-B
    55EW5TF-A
    55LS73B-5B
    55LV35A-5B
    55LV75A-7B
    55LV75D-B
    55SVH7E-A
    55SVH7F-A
    55SVM5F-H
    55TNF5J-B
    55UH5F-H
    55UH5J-H
    55UH7J-H
    55VH7B-A
    55VH7E-A
    55VL5F-A
    55VL7F-A
    55VM5B-A
    55VM5J-H
    55VSH7J-H
    55VSM5J-H
    55VX1D-B
    55XE4F-M
    55XF3E-B
    65CVR4C
    65UH5F-B
    65UH5F-H
    65UH5J-H
    75UH5E-B
    75UH5F-H
    86BH5C-B
    86BH5F-M
    86TR3E-B

  • -


    86UH5C-B
    86UH5F-H
    86UM3C-B
    88BH7D-B
    88BH7F-B
    98LS95A-5B
    98LS95D-B
    98UH5F-H
    98UH5J-H
    BU50NST
    BU60PST
    E1960S-PN
    E1960T-PN
    E2060S-PN
    E2060T-PN
    E2240S-PN
    E2260S-PN
    E2260T-PN
    E2260V-PN
    E2340S-PN
    E2360V-PN
    HU715QW
    L1942H-BF
    L1942P-BF
    M197WAP-PT
    M227WAP-PT
    M2362D-PC
    M237WAP-PT
    M4225CCBA
    M6503CCBA
    NC1000-BAAB
    NC1000
    RVF1000
    V5500
    W1930S-NF
    W1930S-PF
    W1930S-TF
    W1942S-BF
    W1942S-PF
    W1942S-SF
    W1942SE-PF
    W1954S-PF
    W1954SE-PF
    W2042S-SF
    W2043S-PF
    W2043T-PF
    W2053S-PF
    W2230S-EF
    W2230S-KF
    W2230S-NF
    W2230S-PF
    W2230S-TF
    W2242S-BF
    W2242S-PF
    W2242T-SF
    W2243S-PF
    W2253S-PF
    W2253V-PF
    W2254TQ-PF
    W2261VP-PF
    W2271TC-PF
    W2284F-PF
    W2343T-PF
    W2353V-PF
    W2442PA-BF
    W2453V-PF
    W2486L-PF
    W2753V-PF

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 