Power Cord
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compatible Models
W2043S-PF.AEU
22SM3B-B
22SM3G-B
32LC2R
32TNF5J-B
42LP1R
42LS73B-5B
42LS75A-5B
43UH5F-B
43UH5F-H
43UH5J-H
47LV35A-5B
47VS20-BAA
47WV30-BAA
49LS73B-5B
49LS75A-5B
49MS75A-5B
49UH5F-H
49UH5J-H
49VL5B-B
49VL5D-B
49VL5F-A
49VL5G-M
49VL5PF-A
49VL5PJ-A
49XE4F-M
49XF3C-B
49XF3E-B
55EF5C-M2V
55EF5C-M3V
55EF5E-L
55EF5E-P
55EF5F-L
55EF5G-L
55EG5SD-C
55EH5C-S
55EJ5C-B
55EJ5E-B
55EW5TF-A
55LS73B-5B
55LV35A-5B
55LV75A-7B
55LV75D-B
55SVH7E-A
55SVH7F-A
55SVM5F-H
55TNF5J-B
55UH5F-H
55UH5J-H
55UH7J-H
55VH7B-A
55VH7E-A
55VL5F-A
55VL7F-A
55VM5B-A
55VM5J-H
55VSH7J-H
55VSM5J-H
55VX1D-B
55XE4F-M
55XF3E-B
65CVR4C
65UH5F-B
65UH5F-H
65UH5J-H
75UH5E-B
75UH5F-H
86BH5C-B
86BH5F-M
86TR3E-B
-
-
86UH5C-B
86UH5F-H
86UM3C-B
88BH7D-B
88BH7F-B
98LS95A-5B
98LS95D-B
98UH5F-H
98UH5J-H
BU50NST
BU60PST
E1960S-PN
E1960T-PN
E2060S-PN
E2060T-PN
E2240S-PN
E2260S-PN
E2260T-PN
E2260V-PN
E2340S-PN
E2360V-PN
HU715QW
L1942H-BF
L1942P-BF
M197WAP-PT
M227WAP-PT
M2362D-PC
M237WAP-PT
M4225CCBA
M6503CCBA
NC1000-BAAB
NC1000
RVF1000
V5500
W1930S-NF
W1930S-PF
W1930S-TF
W1942S-BF
W1942S-PF
W1942S-SF
W1942SE-PF
W1954S-PF
W1954SE-PF
W2042S-SF
W2043S-PF
W2043T-PF
W2053S-PF
W2230S-EF
W2230S-KF
W2230S-NF
W2230S-PF
W2230S-TF
W2242S-BF
W2242S-PF
W2242T-SF
W2243S-PF
W2253S-PF
W2253V-PF
W2254TQ-PF
W2261VP-PF
W2271TC-PF
W2284F-PF
W2343T-PF
W2353V-PF
W2442PA-BF
W2453V-PF
W2486L-PF
W2753V-PF
