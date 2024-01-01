We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.5cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze25%, 3H
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
G-Sync Compatible
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 8bit at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 10bit at 144Hz
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
51W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
614.2mm x 574.8mm x 274.4mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
614.2mm x 364.8mm x 56.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
741mm x 208mm x 522mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
