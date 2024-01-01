Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate

27GR75Q-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate

(0)
Front View
Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR75Q is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 99% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric Design.

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

3-side Borderless
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    691 x 513 x 185

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.8 x 291.2(↑) 613.5 x 459.8 x 291.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.55

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.19

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.05

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 