We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR
*Monitors have Three Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 4 years.
Speed
165Hz
1ms MBR
Picture Quality
31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Height, Tilt, and Pivot Adjustable Stand
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80.0 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 165Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
63W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height / Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1 mm(Up)
714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 428 x 50.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
793 x 227 x 557 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.2
-
Weight without Stand
5.1
-
Weight in Shipping
10.3
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.