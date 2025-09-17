Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
588L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Silver

588L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Silver

GTF569PVAM
()
Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Total No Frost
  • Tempered Glass Shelves

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

it is a view that disperses cool air from the vent inside the refrigerator to keep food fresh for longer.

Multi Air Flow

Keeping food fresher and longer

berries half defrosted, half frozen with total no frost icon.

Total no frost

Frost-free and fresh

heavy metal pot on a shef that is inside of LG bottom freezer refrigerator.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy items

the overall design of the LG bottom freezer refrigerator.

Metallic decoration

Metal panels enhance cooling and luxury

a view of LG bottom freezer refrigerator in the kitchen.
it is a view that disperses cool air from the vent inside the refrigerator to keep food fresh for longer.

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it's stored.

Total No Frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.

berries half defrosted, half frozen with total no frost icon.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

the touch display of LG bottom freezer refrigerator.

Touch display

the overall design of the LG bottom freezer refrigerator.

Metallic decoration

the close up of LED light that is inside of LG bottom freezer refrigerator.

LED Light

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

Q.

When the warranty period started?

A.

Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.

Q.

What is the return policy?

A.

● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777

DIMENSIONS

GTF569PVAM
Storage Volume Total (L)
588
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
Deodorizer
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
Yes

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    840 x 1860 x 750

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    123

  • Product Weight (kg)

    112

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    840 x 1860 x 750

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    181

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator

    407

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    588

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

