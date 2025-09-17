588L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
Multi Air Flow
Keeping food fresher and longer
Total no frost
Frost-free and fresh
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy items
Metallic decoration
Metal panels enhance cooling and luxury
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
FAQ
How do I order a product?
Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.
How can I install my product?
After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.
What is the installation fees?
The installation is free of fees for one time.
When the warranty period started?
Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.
What is the return policy?
● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
123
-
Product Weight (kg)
112
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
181
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator
407
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
588
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.