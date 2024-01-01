We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
530L LG French Door, SmartThinQ™, Silver
*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*12 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
885 x 1889 x 768
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
-
Handle Type
Plastic , Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
