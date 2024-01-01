Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-B22FTLFL

(0)

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Slim Width for a Slim fit1

Slim Width for a Slim fit

Fit your French door fridge without renovating your fridge alcove. The new 830mm wide Slim French door fridge is designed to fit alcoves 850mm in width. Provide that seamless premium look to your kitchen with the new Slim French door fridge, while allowing 10mm on either side for venting.
Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™1

Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer1

LINEAR Cooling

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items1

Door Cooling+

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.
Reduce Fridge Odours with Pure N Fresh6

Reduce Fridge Odours with Pure N Fresh

Minimise refrigerator odours with this unique air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor 3
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. LG 10 Year Parts Warranty - as the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*12 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only).

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen
Smart Storage System

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainers delight with storage options such as the Extra Space compartment for your small or loose items, a retractable shelf for your taller items and the SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings1

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-B22FTLFL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    885 x 1889 x 768

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

  • Handle Type

    Plastic , Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration (Shelf)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

