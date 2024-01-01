4 Door Refrigerator, Inverter Linear Compressor, 530 Liter, 19 Cubic Feet

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-B22FTLPL

DIMENSIONS

GC-B22FTLPL
Capacity
Inverter Linear Compressor
Dimension (WXHXD, cm)
French Door Refrigerator
Key feature #1
SmartThinQ™
Key feature #2
Pure N Fresh

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO Storage - Total

    530

  • ISO Storage - Freezer

    209

  • ISO Storage - Refrigerator

    321

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Width (Net)

    835

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    885 x 1889 x 768

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Temp. control - Exterial LED

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Express Cool

    Yes

  • Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Smart DiagnosisTM

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Star rating

    220V/50Hz

  • Climate Class

    Tropical

  • Handle Type - Material

    Plastic

  • Handle Type - Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED

  • Pure N Fresh

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration - Shelf

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration - Vegetable

    Yes

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED

  • Twist - Tray type

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration - Drawer

    Yes

  • Drawer - Non-transparent

    Yes

