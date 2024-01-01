We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Door Refrigerator, Inverter Linear Compressor, 530 Liter, 19 Cubic Feet
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Storage - Total
530
-
ISO Storage - Freezer
209
-
ISO Storage - Refrigerator
321
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width (Net)
835
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
885 x 1889 x 768
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Temp. control - Exterial LED
Yes
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freeze
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Cool
Yes
-
Door Cooling
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Star rating
220V/50Hz
-
Climate Class
Tropical
-
Handle Type - Material
Plastic
-
Handle Type - Type
Horizontal Pocket
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Vegetable
Yes
-
Fresh Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED
-
Twist - Tray type
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
Yes
-
Drawer - Non-transparent
Yes
