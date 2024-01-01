Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
508L LG French Door, Instaview Door, Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

508L LG French Door, Instaview Door, Black
GC-X22FTQEL

GC-X22FTQEL

508L LG French Door, Instaview Door, Black

(0)

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Door Cooling+

Fresh Balancer

Hygiene Fresh+ ( Pure n Fresh: AP)

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Track Handle(Hidden Button)

SmartThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Retractable Shelf

Maximised capacity, uncompromised size
Premium in Compact

Maximised capacity, uncompromised size

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH

Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™

Juicy fruits, succulent salads and vivid vegetables. Keep your food NatureFRESH to look and taste their best.

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

DoorCooling⁺™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food fresh.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer

LINEARCooling

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG LINEARCooling™ helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Goodbye Fridge Odour

Goodbye Fridge Odour

Thanks to the dedicated fan filters, Pure N Fresh air purification system deodorises and recirculates air for a pleasant fridge aroma.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressors thanks to LG's advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen
Smart Storage System

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainer's delight with innovative storage options such as a folding Shelf that can be self-folded for storing taller items and the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Slim SpacePlus Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large shopping spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 7 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-X22FTQEL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A+

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A+

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

