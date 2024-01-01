Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Instaview Door in Door Refrigerator 618 Liter, 22 Cubic Feet, Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

Instaview Door in Door Refrigerator 618 Liter, 22 Cubic Feet, Inverter Linear Compressor

GC-X247CSBV

Instaview Door in Door Refrigerator 618 Liter, 22 Cubic Feet, Inverter Linear Compressor

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-X247CSBV
Capacity
Inverter linear compressor
Dimension (WXHXD, cm)
Instaview Door in Door Refrigerator
Key feature #1
Less Cold Air Loss
Key feature #2
Multi Air Flow

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO Gross - Total

    668

  • ISO Gross - Freezer

    246

  • ISO Gross - Refrigerator

    422

  • ISO Storage (Net) - Total

    601

  • ISO Storage (Net) - Freezer

    196

  • ISO Storage (Net) - Refrigerator

    405

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    912 x 1790 x 738

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    972 x 1891 x 770

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display

    Button-white

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors

    Yes (7)

  • Temp. control - Fast Freezing

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Compressor

    Linear

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Ice Dispenser (Crushed Ice)

    Yes

  • Water Purified System

    Yes

  • Door in door™

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR

  • Lamp

    Yes (Side LED)

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes (4)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (1)

  • Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Shelf

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Drawer

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Egg tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes (Side LED)

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Door Mounted Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Shelf

    Yes

  • Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) - Drawer

    Yes

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes (4)

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes (4)

  • Drawer

    Yes (2)

WI-FI

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 