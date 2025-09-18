Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Refrigerator, 635L, Instaview DID, Black

GC-X257CQHW

()
  • Front view
  • Front view with led off
  • Front open with food view
  • Front open view
  • led ON view
  • detail view
  • Handel view
  • Temperature control view
  • Bottom freezer with food view
  • Front freezer view
  • freezer view
  • Freezer view
  • Rigth view
  • Left view
  • side view
Key Features

  • Door Cooling+
  • Hygiene Fresh
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fresh Balancer
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

Knock on the door screen of the refrigerator

InstaView™

Getting water in a cup from a refrigerator water purifier

UVnano™

10 years warranty on the right side of the refrigerator, smart inverter logo

Smart Inverter™

Hands holding a phone with LG ThinQ app on

ThinQ™

Also available in different colors

Essence Matte Black color

Essence Matte Black

Prime Silver color

Prime Silver 

Essence Matte White color

Essence Matte White

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

With two quick knocks on the sleek glass panel, see inside and check for your everyday items, favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and keeping food fresher for longer.

Quick & easy access to your favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favourite foods with a concealed opening button.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a small screen that explains where a concealed opening button is to open the door.

Save energy & reduce cold air loss

Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.

The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

Craft Ice™

Entertain with elegance

Upgrade your drinks with LG’s Craft Ice™ maker. Make slow melting ice sphere with ease.

*Melting speed comparison between Craft Ice™ and Cube Ice.

Based on the average time of three individual tests to measure the time taken for the two kinds of ice to completely disappear in the dispensed water (48℉ / 9℃ ).

*Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice™ is activated; may vary with settings, home use and water supply.

Hygiene care

Goodbye bacteria

UVnano™ refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

Water is coming out of the water purifier and dropping into the cup

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles which can affect the health of its users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length).

Freshness

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

Reduce fridge odours

Minimise fridge odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces odours through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates the treated air.

The Pure N Fresh part inside the product is shining

Freshness boosted by the right humidity

FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable humidity level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control. 'Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator’.

The product and cell phone are connected via Wi-Fi

Link your fridge & smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open door alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy personalised operation & savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

UltraSleek Door

Enhance your décor

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A timeless finish

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic decoration

Sleek, luxury metallic finish

Lighting in the product

Soft LED lighting

Visibly better lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by SurroundCooling™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

Energy efficient & durable

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.

It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer  system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    142

  • Product Weight (kg)

    132

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Egg Tray

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    674

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    15

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    190

  • Storage Volume Ice Making Room (L)

    14

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator

    416

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    635

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

