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Four Door Refrigerator 502 Liter-Sleek Design

Four Door Refrigerator 502 Liter-Sleek Design

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LG multi door refrigerator in Prime Silver front view with flat modern design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver fully stocked interior with organized food storage
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver with all doors open showing full fridge and freezer layout
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver refrigerator compartment with adjustable shelves
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver interior featuring wide glass shelves
LG multi door refrigerator in Prime Silver with Fresh Converter drawer for flexible food storage
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver freezer compartment with pull out storage drawers
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver recessed handle detail on lower doors
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver door handle and panel finish detail
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver with external touch control panel for temperature settings
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver right side view
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver left side view
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver side profile with slim depth design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver rear view showing ventilation design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver installed in a modern kitchen interior
LG multi door refrigerator in Prime Silver front view with flat modern design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver fully stocked interior with organized food storage
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver with all doors open showing full fridge and freezer layout
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver refrigerator compartment with adjustable shelves
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver interior featuring wide glass shelves
LG multi door refrigerator in Prime Silver with Fresh Converter drawer for flexible food storage
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver freezer compartment with pull out storage drawers
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver recessed handle detail on lower doors
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver door handle and panel finish detail
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver with external touch control panel for temperature settings
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver right side view
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver left side view
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver side profile with slim depth design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver rear view showing ventilation design
LG multi door refrigerator Prime Silver installed in a modern kitchen interior

Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • FRESHConverterTM
  • Total No Frost
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Bic Fresh Zone
More

Semi-flat Metal Door

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Experience a sleek design and spacious interior, enhancing your home's practicality and elegance.

Modern kitchen interior with a silver built-in refrigerator, wood cabinets, and a kitchen island with stools.

Modern kitchen interior with a silver built-in refrigerator, wood cabinets, and a kitchen island with stools.

FRESHConverter™

Tailored temperature settings for different types of food

FRESHConverter™ lets you choose the optimum temperature settings for their different food items

Fresh Converter compartments shown storing cheese, fish, and vegetables at different temperature settings.

Fresh Converter compartments shown storing cheese, fish, and vegetables at different temperature settings.

Multi Air Flow

Freshness all around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.

Open refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Open refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Total No Frost

No manual defrosting needed

Prevents frost build-up, so there’s no need to defrost manually. Helps maintain a clean interior and keeps food fresh without icy buildup.

Inverter Compressor

Efficient cooling performance

through inverter compressor variable speed control

*Energy Saving: Inverter Compressor responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency.

*Cooling power is automatically controlled according to the inside and outside temperature conditions of refrigerator.

Mechanical structure of conventional comp & Inverter comp is same as reciprocating type. The difference is, Motor Speed (RPM) control ability.(Motor Speed: Recipro: Single step vs Inverter: Multiple Steps)

Big Fresh Zone

Organized storage for vegetables with a practical compartment design

The vegetable box offers generous space and a clear view for easy organization

refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.

refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.

Touch Display

Touch control for simple and intuitive operation

Easily manage fridge settings with a simple touch interface.

Top LED lighting

Bright top lighting makes everything easy to find

Top-mounted LED lighting illuminates the entire fridge interior clearly, helping you find items quickly in the freeze

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    830 x 1855 x 698

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    93

  • Product Weight (kg)

    86

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    830 x 1855 x 698

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Extra Space

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    550

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    176

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator

    326

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    502

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

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