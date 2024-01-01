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Four Door Refrigerator 502 Liter-Sleek Design
Semi-flat Metal Door
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
FRESHConverter™
Tailored temperature settings for different types of food
FRESHConverter™ lets you choose the optimum temperature settings for their different food items
Multi Air Flow
Freshness all around
Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.
Total No Frost
No manual defrosting needed
Prevents frost build-up, so there’s no need to defrost manually. Helps maintain a clean interior and keeps food fresh without icy buildup.
Inverter Compressor
Efficient cooling performance
through inverter compressor variable speed control
*Energy Saving: Inverter Compressor responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency.
*Cooling power is automatically controlled according to the inside and outside temperature conditions of refrigerator.
Mechanical structure of conventional comp & Inverter comp is same as reciprocating type. The difference is, Motor Speed (RPM) control ability.(Motor Speed: Recipro: Single step vs Inverter: Multiple Steps)
Big Fresh Zone
Organized storage for vegetables with a practical compartment design
The vegetable box offers generous space and a clear view for easy organization
Touch Display
Touch control for simple and intuitive operation
Easily manage fridge settings with a simple touch interface.
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
830 x 1855 x 698
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
93
Product Weight (kg)
86
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
830 x 1855 x 698
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Deodorizer
No
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Shelf_Folding
No
Extra Space
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
Gross Volume Total (L)
550
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
176
Storage Volume Refrigerator
326
Storage Volume Total (L)
502
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
Multi-Air Flow
No
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