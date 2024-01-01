We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
912L LG Signiture French Door Door-in-Door™
*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
InstaView Door-in-Door®
InstaView Door-in-Door® has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1784 x 929
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Dispenser
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1784 x 929
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
