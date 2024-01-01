Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
912L LG Signiture French Door Door-in-Door™

GR-X33FGNGL

GR-X33FGNGL

912L LG Signiture French Door Door-in-Door™

Front (Light On)

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

The Art of Essence

The Art of Essence

LG SIGNATURE stays true to the essence, delivering a new sense of life for the most discerning individual.

AWARDS

AWARDS

InstaView Door-in-Door®

InstaView Door-in-Door® has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

InstaView Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door
AUTO OPEN DOOR

AUTO OPEN DOOR

Auto Open Door feature is a smart sensor detector at the foot of the refrigerator that opens the door automatically. Just step on the "Door Open" light projection on the floor in front of the refrigerator and the door gently opens.

 

TEXTURED STEEL FINISH

TEXTURED STEEL FINISH

Full stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable exterior design, enhancing its minimalist style to the fullest.

PLATINUM FRESH WALL

PLATINUM FRESH WALL

Stainless steel interior helps maintain cold air while providing an upscale look with premium interior design.

Eclipse Display & Smart ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi

Eclipse Display & Smart ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi

Use the sleek though controls or your smartphone to for easy monitoring and control of your refrigerator.

FRESHSHIELD COOLING

FRESHSHIELD COOLING

Forms a thermal barrier using cold air to maintain temperatures and lock in freshness.

Custom Chill™ Pantry

Custom Chill™ Pantry

The wide and deep versatile pantry is available with different temperature settings for storing a wide range of foods from meats to fresh produce.

LUMISHELF

LUMISHELF

Premium LED lighting under each shelf offers brighter view inside the refrigerator even when the refrigerator is full.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Hygiene Fresh+™

Fresh Air Filter with forced air circulation and dedicated fan helps to deodorize the air.

DIMENSIONS

GR-X33FGNGL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1784 x 929

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Dispenser

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1784 x 929

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

