Side By Side 647 Liter, 23 Cubic feet, Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Gross - Total
687
-
ISO Gross - Freezer
265
-
ISO Gross - Refrigerator
422
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Total
626
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Freezer
220
-
ISO Storage (Net) - Refrigerator
406
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
972 x 1891 x 770
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display
Button-white
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors
Yes (6)
-
Temp. control - Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Compressor
Linear
-
Handle Type
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
Lamp
Yes (Side LED)
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes (4)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (3)
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes (1)
-
Egg tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes (Side LED)
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice Maker - Normal Ice Tray
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes (4)
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes (4)
-
Drawer
Yes (2)
WI-FI
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
