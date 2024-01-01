Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 519 Liter, Side-By-Side Refrigerator

GCFB507PQAM

GCFB507PQAM

(0)

Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries.

Total No Frost

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill.

Multi Air Flow

Air flows in every direction to keep your
food fresh, no matter where you place it.

Top view image of refrigerator door open

Touch LED Display

The LED display adds a touch of class to your fridge while providing a convenient way to alter the settings.

A white light is shining inside the refrigerator.

Soft LED
Panel Lighting

LED lighting is brighter and easier on the eyes.

An image showing the entire interior of the refrigerator.

Tempered glass shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items.

The Smart inverter icon is being shown.

Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy efficient & durable

DIMENSIONS

GCFB507PQAM
Capacity
519L Net
Dimension (WXHXD, cm)
910 x 1780 x 641
Key feature #1
Total No Frost
Key feature #2
Multi Air Flow

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1780 x 641

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1780 x 641

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2x2

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

