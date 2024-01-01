Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Metallic chic and excellent style for your kitchen

GR-P297FLQ

Metallic chic and excellent style for your kitchen

GR-P297FLQ

Metallic chic and excellent style for your kitchen

CAPACITY ISO GROSS

  • Total

    739

  • Ref

    459

  • Freezer

    279

CAPACITY ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    651

  • Ref

    446

  • Freezer

    205

REFRIGERATOR TYPE

  • sxs

    Yes

GENERAL APPEARANCE

  • Digital Display

    LED

  • LCD Color

    Green

  • Water&Ice Dispenser

    Yes

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes (7)

  • Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Interior lamp

    LED

  • Refrigerator Shelves

    Tempered Glass

  • Fixed

    3

  • Folding

    1

  • Drawers ( Plastic)

    Yes (1)

  • Air Tight

    Yes (1)

  • Magic Crisper

    Yes (2)

  • Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Door Bins

    Yes (4)

  • Bottle Guide

    Gallon Storage

  • Gallon Storage

    Yes (2)

  • Egg bank

    STD

  • H/Bar Can Server

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Interior lamp

    LED

  • Door Mounted Ice Maker

    Yes (Twisting)

  • Freezer Shelves

    Tempered Glass (4)

  • Drawers

    Plastic (2)

  • Door Bins

    Yes (3)

DIMENSION W X H X D(MM)

  • Product

    910*1785*903

  • Packing

    992*1886*978

What people are saying

