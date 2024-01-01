We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Metallic chic and excellent style for your kitchen
All Spec
CAPACITY ISO GROSS
-
Total
739
-
Ref
459
-
Freezer
279
CAPACITY ISO STORAGE
-
Total
651
-
Ref
446
-
Freezer
205
REFRIGERATOR TYPE
-
sxs
Yes
GENERAL APPEARANCE
-
Digital Display
LED
-
LCD Color
Green
-
Water&Ice Dispenser
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Digital Sensors
Yes (7)
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
LED
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
-
Fixed
3
-
Folding
1
-
Drawers ( Plastic)
Yes (1)
-
Air Tight
Yes (1)
-
Magic Crisper
Yes (2)
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Door Bins
Yes (4)
-
Bottle Guide
Gallon Storage
-
Gallon Storage
Yes (2)
-
Egg bank
STD
-
H/Bar Can Server
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
LED
-
Door Mounted Ice Maker
Yes (Twisting)
-
Freezer Shelves
Tempered Glass (4)
-
Drawers
Plastic (2)
-
Door Bins
Yes (3)
DIMENSION W X H X D(MM)
-
Product
910*1785*903
-
Packing
992*1886*978
