We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
375L LG Top Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™, Silver
*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Pull-out Tray
*Based on model GM-B302G**
*Model: GM-B302G** / 355mm when adjustable bin is at lower position.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
680 x 1720 x 700
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes (White)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
680 x 1720 x 700
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
739 x 1793 x 727
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
-
Handle Type
Plastic , PocketHandle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4 Full
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 (Deco Front White)
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Shelf_Pull out Tray
Yes
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes (10x1 Eggs)
-
Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1 (Deco Front White)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.