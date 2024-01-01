We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Linear Compressor 393 Liter, 14 Cubic Feet, Digital, Hygiene Fresh Filter, Door Cooling
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Gross - Total
427
-
ISO Gross - Freezer
130
-
ISO Gross - Refrigerator
297
-
ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Total
393
-
ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Freezer
110
-
ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Refrigerator
283
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width (Net)
700
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
700 x 1680 x 700
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
747 x 1764 x 772
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Inner LED
Yes
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
Yes (Door Cooling+)
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Energy Class
A
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Finish (Door) - STS/ Brushed Steel/ Shine Steel New Platinum Silver/ Super White Black & etc. (Option)
Plantinum Silver
-
Handle - Type
Pocket Handle
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2
-
Shelf - Pull Out Tray
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg tray
Yes (10x1 Eggs)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow - 1 Touch Twist
Yes (Moving tray)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes
