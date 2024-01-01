Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-C562SGCU

Linear Compressor 393 Liter, 14 Cubic Feet, Digital, Hygiene Fresh Filter, Door Cooling

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GN-C562SGCU
Capacity
Inverter Linear Compressor
Dimension (WXHXD, cm)
Top Mount Refrigerator
Key feature #1
Door Cooling+ ( Fast & Even Cooling )
Key feature #2
Smart Diagnosis

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO Gross - Total

    427

  • ISO Gross - Freezer

    130

  • ISO Gross - Refrigerator

    297

  • ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Total

    393

  • ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Freezer

    110

  • ISO Storage (Net Liter) - Refrigerator

    283

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Width (Net)

    700

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    700 x 1680 x 700

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    747 x 1764 x 772

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display - Inner LED

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. function - Door Cooling

    Yes (Door Cooling+)

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Energy Class

    A

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Finish (Door) - STS/ Brushed Steel/ Shine Steel New Platinum Silver/ Super White Black & etc. (Option)

    Plantinum Silver

  • Handle - Type

    Pocket Handle

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2

  • Shelf - Pull Out Tray

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Egg tray

    Yes (10x1 Eggs)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow - 1 Touch Twist

    Yes (Moving tray)

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes

