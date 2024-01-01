Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG New Smart Inverter™ Top freezer with LINEAR Cooling™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG New Smart Inverter™ Top freezer with LINEAR Cooling™

GN-F602PQBQ

LG New Smart Inverter™ Top freezer with LINEAR Cooling™

()
  • Front view
  • Front open with food
  • Front open view
  • detail view of drawer
  • detail view of temperature control knob
  • drawer with fruit stored
  • Display view
  • Water tap view
  • Top freezer
  • Right open with food
  • Right open view
  • Right view
  • Left view
  • Side view
  • Back View
Front view
Front open with food
Front open view
detail view of drawer
detail view of temperature control knob
drawer with fruit stored
Display view
Water tap view
Top freezer
Right open with food
Right open view
Right view
Left view
Side view
Back View

Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Pull-out tray
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Modern kitchen interiror with a large open lg top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item explaining how the door cooling feature works.

DoorCooling⁺™

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance2).

Close up view inside an lg top freezer refrigerator showing a compartment labeled hygiene fresh with two transparent storage containers holding green vegetables and red fruits or vegetables. In which highlights the feature of the fridge for keeping contents fresh.

Hygiene FreshTM

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene FreshTM, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.

The freezer compartment is open, highlighting the ample space and abundant ice storage provided by the system which is space plus ice system.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

Have plenty of ice and plenty of room in your freezer

The Spaceplus™ ice system saves space for larger items and ensures you always have plenty of ice.

*Ice Making capacity: Up to 42 ice cubes a day (Internal test result. Ice Making capacity is the maximum number of extracting ice cubes per day. When customers haven’t used the water dispenser under load condition of 75% freezer capacity).

*Water in 4liters water tank is provided in 2 ways: drinking water and ice making.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Smart control, smart life

Control your appliance remotely from anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQTM.

A woman controlling an lg refrigerator remotely using her smartphone. The image highlights the refrigerator's smart connectivity, allowing users to manage and adjust settings from their mobile device.

Remote Control

An lg top freezer refrigeratordoor is shown slightly open, and a smartphone screen displaying a notification from the lg thinq app. The image emphasizes the refrigerator's smart alert feature that notifies users if the door is left open.

Smart Alert

An lg top freezer refrigerator in a modern kitchen with a close-up of a smartphone screen displaying monitoring data. The image illustrates the refrigerator's ability to provide users with performance and usage statistics through a connected app.

Monitoring

Smart Learner

The smarter way to cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.

*LG SmartThinQTM is now renamed to LG ThinQTM.

*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Step 1. Smart fresh air algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Step 2. lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQTM  App. (Ref. Display check not supported).

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only. 

 

2)DoorCooling⁺TM  

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺™ models. 

-Applicable models only. 

-DoorCooling⁺™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.  

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 