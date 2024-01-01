Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor

GN-H722HFHL

LG Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor

  • front view
  • Front open view with content
  • door view
  • freezer draw view
  • Display view
  • vegetable box
  • Frezzer with food
  • Top perspective view
  • Bottom freezer
  • Top freezer
  • Front open with food
  • Right open view
  • Front open view
  • Left view
  • Back view
front view
Front open view with content
door view
freezer draw view
Display view
vegetable box
Frezzer with food
Top perspective view
Bottom freezer
Top freezer
Front open with food
Right open view
Front open view
Left view
Back view

Key Features

  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • HygieneFresh+™
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • SmartThinQ™
More

NatureFRESH™  

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

'Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

'The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool, 35% quicker than conventional cooling system. It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ and DoorCooling+™ model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

HygieneFresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

HygieneFresh+™ air filter can remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator.

تبريد سريع ومتساوي في جميع الأماكن داخل الثلاجة

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Your Time for Defrosting

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at temperature around 0℃ and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing.

Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vents.

Touch LED Display

Easy Control

Touch LED Display provides the pleasure of operating and enhances elegance of your refrigerator.

LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.

Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-H722HFHL

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    87

  • Product Weight (kg)

    77

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

