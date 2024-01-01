Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
309L LG Top Freezer, Multi Air Flow, Silver

GTF312SSBN

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill

Thorough airflow

Multiple air vents let cool air spread to all parts of the fridge.
Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries

Absolutely No Frost

Hygienic, odor-free coolness flows evenly and powerfully to prevent unwanted temperature shifts.

Cooling speed of bottled water
*Time taken to cool down the water bottle from 30℃ to 7℃ in refrigerator door baskets.

Tested by SLG
**SLG : Certificated by a Germany’s testing laboratory “SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH.”

Product image showing LED lighting

Powerful LED lighting

LED lights are energy-efficient, long-lasting, and brighten stocked fridges more than doubly.
Top view image of refrigerator door open

Effortless zero clearance

Open doors and drawers from various positions and angles without fussing over any lack of space.
heavy weight on tempered glass

Tempered glass shelves

Reliably holds up heavy items.

DIMENSIONS

GTF312SSBN

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 660

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    F

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    F

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    67

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62.5

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 660

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    664 x 1776 x 762

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

