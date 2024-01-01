401L Top Freezer Refrigerator Black

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GTF402SBAN
  • Front View
  • Front View door open
  • controller
  • Top Freezer
  • Bottom Shelves
  • bottom freezer
  • Handle
  • rear view
  • rear view door open
Key Features

  • Multi air flow
  • Total no frost
  • LED Light

Top freezer refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen with wooden wall panels and a clean table setting

Multi air flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

Cool air circulating from vents inside the top freezer refrigerator for consistent temperature and freshness

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

Total no frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh, With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.

Total no frost comparison showing fresh food on frost-free side and icy build-up on non-frost-free side of freezer

LED Light

Bright and eye comfort

LED lighting illuminates every corner of the refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.

FAQ

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods.

LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes.

A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Summary

Storage Volume Total (L)
401
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1730 x 720
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
Multi-Air Flow
Yes

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1730 x 720

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    82

  • Product Weight (kg)

    75

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1730 x 720

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    720

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    97

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator

    304

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    401

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

