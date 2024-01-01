401L Top Freezer Refrigerator Platinum Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh, With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
LED Light
Bright and eye comfort
LED lighting illuminates every corner of the refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.
FAQ
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods.
LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes.
A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1730 x 720
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
75
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1730 x 720
-
Depth without handle (mm)
720
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
Deodorizer
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
401
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
97
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator
304
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
