523L Top Freezer Refrigerator Black

523L Top Freezer Refrigerator Black

523L Top Freezer Refrigerator Black

GTF522PSAN
Front view of 523L Top Freezer Refrigerator Black with Multi Air Flow, Inverter Compressor and Total No Frost(GTF522PSAN)
Interior view showing fridge and freezer compartments open
Fridge open from the right, showing clean white interior shelves
Wide interior of fridge with LED lighting and organized shelving
Vegetable drawers, revealing spacious Fresh Zone bins
Detailed close-up of handle
Touch control panel on refrigerator door
Left side view of the refrigerator with top freezer
Right side view of the refrigerator with top freezer
Side profile of the refrigerator showing depth and handle design
Rear view of refrigerator showing back panel and ventilation
side
left
back
Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Total No Frost
Top freezer refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen with wooden wall panels and a clean table setting
Multi Air Flow

Freshness all around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.

Cool air circulating from vents inside the top freezer refrigerator for consistent temperature and freshness

 

 

Inverter Compressor

Smart cooling with motor control for efficiency

Inverter Compressor¹⁾ boosts energy efficiency by controlling motor speed.

A silver LG refrigerator with top freezer, showing blue airflow inside to illustrate cooling circulation technology
Total No Frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Keeps food fresh and frost-free with no need to defrost.

Total no frost comparison showing fresh food on frost-free side and icy build-up on non-frost-free side of freezer

Tempered glass shelves

Durable, cleanable shelves resist breaks and stains

Tempered glass shelves are strong enough for heavy items and easy to clean without stains or odors.

Soft LED Lighting

Softer and better on the eyes

Find what you need without hurting your eyes with the soft LEDs that permeate your entire fridge.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)Inverter Compressor

-Energy Saving: Inverter Compressor responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency. -Cooling power is automatically controlled according to the inside and outside temperature conditions of refrigerator. Mechanical structure of conventional comp & Inverter comp is same as reciprocating type. The difference is, Motor Speed (RPM) control ability.(Motor Speed: Recipro: Single step vs Inverter: Multiple Steps)

Q.

What size refrigerator do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi refrigerator (capacity: 340–384L) suffices for a small household of 1–2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506–508L) suit a family of 3–4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625–705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Refrigerator that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.

Q.

Is a double door refrigerator useful?

A.

Also known as Combi refrigerators, double door refrigerators offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods.

LG Combi refrigerators have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Refrigerator?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What does it mean for a refrigerator to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes.

A frost-free refrigerator uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gtf522psan
Storage Volume Total (L)
523
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
760 x 1860 x 750
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Finish (Door)
Black

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    760 x 1860 x 750

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    95

  • Product Weight (kg)

    88

  • Depth without door (mm)

    675

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    760 x 1860 x 750

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    750

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    123

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator

    400

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    523

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

