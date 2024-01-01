Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Twins Freezer 323 Liter, 11 Cubic Feet, Inverter linear compressor

GC-B404ELRZ

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
Inverter Linear Compressor
Dimension (WXHXD, cm)
Larder and Freezer Refrigerator
Key feature #1
Thinner Insulation
Key feature #2
Energy Efficiency

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • ISO Storage - Total Liter

    323

  • ISO Storage - Freezer

    323

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    595 x 1850 x 673

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    745 x 1930 x 665

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display - Exterial LED

    LED Button

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Eco Friendly

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Power on/off

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Sound Power(dB)

    40

  • Energy Class

    A

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

    Easy Handle

REFRIGERATOR

  • Lamp

    LED(Top)

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

FREEZER

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Twist - Tray type

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes

  • Shelf - Wire

    Yes

  • Drawer

    Transparent

