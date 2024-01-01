We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Twins Freezer 323 Liter, 11 Cubic Feet, Inverter linear compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Storage - Total Liter
323
-
ISO Storage - Freezer
323
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
745 x 1930 x 665
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
LED Button
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freeze
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. control - Eco Friendly
Yes
-
Temp. control - Power on/off
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
40
-
Energy Class
A
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
Easy Handle
REFRIGERATOR
-
Lamp
LED(Top)
-
Deodorizer
Yes
FREEZER
-
Lamp
Yes
-
Twist - Tray type
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Shelf - Wire
Yes
-
Drawer
Transparent
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.