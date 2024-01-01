We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Twins REF 375 Liter, 13 Cubic Feet, Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Storage - Total Liter
375
-
ISO Storage - Refrigerator
375
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
745 x 1930 x 665
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
LED Button
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. control - Eco Friendly
Yes
-
Temp. control - Power on/off
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
40
-
Energy Class
A
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
Easy Handle
-
Dispenser - Water Dispenser
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
Lamp
LED (Top+Back)
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Door basket - 2ℓBottle Storage
Yes
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - One
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg tray
Yes
