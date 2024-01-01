Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-F411ELDM

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

<br><br>Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where<br>1



Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

Smart Diagnosis™1

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.
Fast & Even Cooling<br>1
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Energy Efficiency

In recent years, LG refrigerators have been recognized for having one of the world's prestigious technology.
Easy Open Handle

Easy Open Handle

With LG's Easy Open Handle, door opening has become easier. It also provides better protection for your refrigerator.

Zero Clearance

Zero Clearance

Even in the small kitchen, doors don't bump into walls. And when doors are in 90◦ open position, drawers can be opened fully.

No Frost

No Frost

∙ No More Defrosting
: No Frost interior allows you to maintain hygienic, odor free
∙ Even Temperature
: Powerful circulation of cold air allows smaller temperature deviation
∙ Fast Cooling
: Interior air is quickly chilled especially when the fridge door is open
Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

  • Handle Type

    Aluminum + ABS, Bar, Easy Open

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

