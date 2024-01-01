ALL NEW DUALCOOL

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 8.00 kW
    3,070 ~ 22,000 ~ 27,300 Btu/h

  • Heating Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    0.90 ~ 7.09 ~ 8.70 kW
    3,070 ~ 24,200 ~ 29,690 Btu/h

  • Power Input - Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    340 ~ 1,821 ~ 3,700 W

  • Power Input - Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    340 ~ 1,998 ~ 3,700 W

  • Running Current - Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.65 ~ 8.10 ~ 17.00 A

  • Running Current - Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.65 ~ 8.80 ~ 17.00 A

  • EER

    3.54 W/W
    12.08 (Btu/h)/W

  • COP

    3.55 W/W
    12.11 (Btu/h)/W

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 253 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling / Heating

    97.7% / 98.7%

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level(Cooling, H / M / L / SL)

    47 / 42 / 37 / 28 dB(A)

  • Indoor - Sound Pressure Level(Heating, H / M / L)

    47 / 42 / 37 dB(A)

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    998 × 330 × 210 mm

  • Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1,080 × 422 × 281 mm

  • Indoor - Weight (Net)

    12.6 kg

  • Indoor - Weight (Shipping)

    14.3 kg

  • Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level(Cooling, Max)

    55 dB(A)

  • Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level(Heating, Max)

    55 dB(A)

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    870 × 650 × 330 mm

  • Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1,026 × 693 × 446 mm

  • Outdoor - Weight(Net)

    47.0 kg

  • Outdoor - Weight(Shipping)

    51.0 kg

  • Operation Range(Cooling)

    18 ~ 54 ℃ DB

  • Operation Range(Heating)

    -5 ~ 18 ℃ WB

  • Circuit Breaker

    30A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 × 2.5 No. × ㎟

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Outdoor

  • Power and Transmission Cable

    4 × 0.75 No. × ㎟

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length(Min / Standard / Max)

    3 / 5 / 30 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length(No Charge)

    7.5 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference

    25 m

  • Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

  • Refrigerant - Type

    R410A

  • Pre Charge

    1,850g

  • Additional Charge

    20g/m

  • Tool Code (Chassis) (Indoor / Outdoor)

    SK / U24A

  • Compressor (Type)

    Dual Inverter Compressor

