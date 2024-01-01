We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ALL NEW DUALCOOL
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 8.00 kW
3,070 ~ 22,000 ~ 27,300 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.90 ~ 7.09 ~ 8.70 kW
3,070 ~ 24,200 ~ 29,690 Btu/h
-
Power Input - Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
340 ~ 1,821 ~ 3,700 W
-
Power Input - Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
340 ~ 1,998 ~ 3,700 W
-
Running Current - Cooling(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.65 ~ 8.10 ~ 17.00 A
-
Running Current - Heating(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.65 ~ 8.80 ~ 17.00 A
-
EER
3.54 W/W
12.08 (Btu/h)/W
-
COP
3.55 W/W
12.11 (Btu/h)/W
-
Available Voltage Range
187 ~ 253 V
-
Power Factor - Cooling / Heating
97.7% / 98.7%
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level(Cooling, H / M / L / SL)
47 / 42 / 37 / 28 dB(A)
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level(Heating, H / M / L)
47 / 42 / 37 dB(A)
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
998 × 330 × 210 mm
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
1,080 × 422 × 281 mm
-
Indoor - Weight (Net)
12.6 kg
-
Indoor - Weight (Shipping)
14.3 kg
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level(Cooling, Max)
55 dB(A)
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level(Heating, Max)
55 dB(A)
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
870 × 650 × 330 mm
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
1,026 × 693 × 446 mm
-
Outdoor - Weight(Net)
47.0 kg
-
Outdoor - Weight(Shipping)
51.0 kg
-
Operation Range(Cooling)
18 ~ 54 ℃ DB
-
Operation Range(Heating)
-5 ~ 18 ℃ WB
-
Circuit Breaker
30A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 × 2.5 No. × ㎟
-
Power Supply to Unit
Outdoor
-
Power and Transmission Cable
4 × 0.75 No. × ㎟
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length(Min / Standard / Max)
3 / 5 / 30 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length(No Charge)
7.5 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference
25 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Connection Heat Insulation
Both liquid and gas pipes
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Pre Charge
1,850g
-
Additional Charge
20g/m
-
Tool Code (Chassis) (Indoor / Outdoor)
SK / U24A
-
Compressor (Type)
Dual Inverter Compressor
