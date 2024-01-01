Fast Cooling & Energy Saving

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
900 ~ 5000 ~ 5525 W
-
Heating Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
900 ~ 5800 ~ 6438 W
-
Heating Capacity
3800 W
-
Power Input - Cooling
1587 W
-
Power Input - Heating
1611 W
-
EER
3.15 W/W
-
S.E.E.R.
6.5
-
P design C
5.0 kW
-
COP
3.60 W/W
-
S.C.O.P.
4.0
-
P design H
3.9 kW
-
Annual Energy Consumption - Cooling
269 kWh
-
Annual Energy Consumption - Heating
1365 kWh
-
Sound Pressure - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High)
31 ~ 34 ~ 39 ~ 44 dBA+1
-
Sound Pressure - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)
34 ~ 39 ~ 44 dBA+1
-
Sound Power - Cooling(High)
60 dBA
-
Air Flow Rate - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High ~ Max (Power))
8.0 ~ 10.5 ~ 13.0 ~ 14.5 ~ 18.0 ㎥/min
-
Air Flow Rate - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)
11.0 ~ 13.5 ~ 16.0 ㎥/min
-
Dehumidification Rate
1.8 l/h
-
Running Current - Cooling(Rated ~ Max)
6.9 ~ 9.0 A
-
Running Current - Heating(Rated ~ Max)
7.1 ~ 9.5 A
-
Starting Current - Cooling(Rated)
6.9 A
-
Starting Current - Heating(Rated)
7.1 A
-
Power Supply
1 / 220-240 / 50 (Φ / V /Hz)
-
Circuit Breaker
20 A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 x 1.5 N x mm²
-
Power and Transmission Cable
4 x 1.0 (Including Earth) N x mm²
-
Net Weight - Indoor
12.5 kg
-
Fan Motor Output
30 W
-
Operation Range - Cooling(Min~Max)
-15~48 °CDB
-
Operation Range - Heating(Min~Max)
-10~24 °CWB→°CDB
-
Sound Pressure - Cooling
53 dBA+1
-
Sound Pressure - Heating
55 dBA+1
-
Sound Power - Cooling
65 dBA
-
Air Flow Rate
35 ㎥/min
-
Piping - Length (Odu/Idu) (MIn ~ Max)
3 ~ 20 m
-
Piping - Elevation (Odu/Idu) (Max)
10 m
-
Piping Connection - Liquid(OD(Outside))
6.35 mm ~ (1/4) inch
-
Piping Connection - Gas(OD(Outside))
12.7 mm ~ (1/2) inch
-
Piping Connection - Drain(OD(Outside))
21.5 mm ~ 0.85 inch
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant - Charge at 7.5m
1200 g
-
Refrigerant - Additional charge
20 g/m
-
Fan Motor Output
43 W
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Net Weight
35.5 kg
