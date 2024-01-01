Fast Cooling & Energy Saving

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ES-W186K3A2

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    900 ~ 5000 ~ 5525 W

  • Heating Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    900 ~ 5800 ~ 6438 W

  • Heating Capacity

    3800 W

  • Power Input - Cooling

    1587 W

  • Power Input - Heating

    1611 W

  • EER

    3.15 W/W

  • S.E.E.R.

    6.5

  • P design C

    5.0 kW

  • COP

    3.60 W/W

  • S.C.O.P.

    4.0

  • P design H

    3.9 kW

  • Annual Energy Consumption - Cooling

    269 kWh

  • Annual Energy Consumption - Heating

    1365 kWh

  • Sound Pressure - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High)

    31 ~ 34 ~ 39 ~ 44 dBA+1

  • Sound Pressure - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)

    34 ~ 39 ~ 44 dBA+1

  • Sound Power - Cooling(High)

    60 dBA

  • Air Flow Rate - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High ~ Max (Power))

    8.0 ~ 10.5 ~ 13.0 ~ 14.5 ~ 18.0 ㎥/min

  • Air Flow Rate - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)

    11.0 ~ 13.5 ~ 16.0 ㎥/min

  • Dehumidification Rate

    1.8 l/h

  • Running Current - Cooling(Rated ~ Max)

    6.9 ~ 9.0 A

  • Running Current - Heating(Rated ~ Max)

    7.1 ~ 9.5 A

  • Starting Current - Cooling(Rated)

    6.9 A

  • Starting Current - Heating(Rated)

    7.1 A

  • Power Supply

    1 / 220-240 / 50 (Φ / V /Hz)

  • Circuit Breaker

    20 A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 x 1.5 N x mm²

  • Power and Transmission Cable

    4 x 1.0 (Including Earth) N x mm²

  • Net Weight - Indoor

    12.5 kg

  • Fan Motor Output

    30 W

  • Operation Range - Cooling(Min~Max)

    -15~48 °CDB

  • Operation Range - Heating(Min~Max)

    -10~24 °CWB→°CDB

  • Sound Pressure - Cooling

    53 dBA+1

  • Sound Pressure - Heating

    55 dBA+1

  • Sound Power - Cooling

    65 dBA

  • Air Flow Rate

    35 ㎥/min

  • Piping - Length (Odu/Idu) (MIn ~ Max)

    3 ~ 20 m

  • Piping - Elevation (Odu/Idu) (Max)

    10 m

  • Piping Connection - Liquid(OD(Outside))

    6.35 mm ~ (1/4) inch

  • Piping Connection - Gas(OD(Outside))

    12.7 mm ~ (1/2) inch

  • Piping Connection - Drain(OD(Outside))

    21.5 mm ~ 0.85 inch

  • Refrigerant - Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant - Charge at 7.5m

    1200 g

  • Refrigerant - Additional charge

    20 g/m

  • Fan Motor Output

    43 W

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Net Weight

    35.5 kg

