Fast Cooling & Energy Saving
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
900 ~ 6600 ~ 7420 W
-
Heating Capacity(Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
900 ~ 7500 ~ 8640 W
-
Heating Capacity
4850W
-
Power Input - Cooling
2275W
-
Power Input - Heating
2308W
-
EER
2.90W/W
-
S.E.E.R.
6.2
-
P design C
6.6 kW
-
COP
3.25W/W
-
S.C.O.P.
3.9
-
P design H
5.0kW
-
Annual Energy Consumption - Cooling
372kWh
-
Annual Energy Consumption - Heating
1794kWh
-
Sound Pressure - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High)
31 ~ 34 ~ 42 ~ 47 dBA+1
-
Sound Pressure - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)
34 ~ 42 ~ 47 dBA+1
-
Sound Power - Cooling(High)
65 dBA
-
Air Flow Rate - Cooling(Sleep ~ Low ~ Medium ~ High ~ Max (Power))
8.0 ~ 10.5 ~ 13.1 ~ 16.1 ~ 20.0 ㎥/min
-
Air Flow Rate - Heating(Low ~ Medium ~ High)
11.0 ~ 15.0 ~ 18.5 ㎥/min
-
Dehumidification Rate
2.5 l/h
-
Running Current - Cooling(Rated ~ Max)
10.1 ~ 14.0 A
-
Running Current - Heating(Rated ~ Max)
10.4 ~ 14.0 A
-
Starting Current - Cooling(Rated)
10.1 A
-
Starting Current - Heating(Rated)
10.4 A
-
Power Supply
1 / 220-240 / 50 (Φ / V /Hz)
-
Circuit Breaker
25 A
-
Power Supply Cable
3 x 2.5 N x mm²
-
Power and Transmission Cable
4 x 1.0 (Including Earth) N x mm²
-
Net Weight - Indoor
12.5kg
-
Fan Motor Output
60W
-
Operation Range - Cooling(Min~Max)
-15~48 °CDB
-
Operation Range - Heating(Min~Max)
-10~24 °CWB→°CDB
-
Sound Pressure - Cooling
56 dBA+1
-
Sound Pressure - Heating
57 dBA+1
-
Sound Power - Cooling
70 dBA
-
Air Flow Rate
50 ㎥/min
-
Piping - Length (Odu/Idu) (MIn ~ Max)
3 ~ 30 m
-
Piping - Elevation (Odu/Idu) (Max)
15 m
-
Piping Connection - Liquid(OD(Outside))
6.35 mm ~ (1/4) inch
-
Piping Connection - Gas(OD(Outside))
15.88 mm ~ (5/8) inch
-
Piping Connection - Drain(OD(Outside))
21.5 mm ~ 0.85 inch
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant - Charge at 7.5m
1350g
-
Refrigerant - Additional charge
30 g/m
-
Fan Motor Output
85W
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Net Weight
46.1kg
