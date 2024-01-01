COOLS & LASTS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity
3510W
-
EER
3.08 W/W
-
Power Supply
1/220/50 (Φ / V / Hz)
-
Power Factor
97.8%
-
Moisture Removal
1.1ℓ/h.
-
Circuit Breaker
15A
-
Power Cord
3x1.5 P*㎟
-
Connecting Cable
3x1.0+2x0.75 P*㎟
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
1140
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
5.3
AIR CIRCULATION ㎥/MIN(CFM)
-
Indoor,Max
10 (353)
-
Outdoor,Max
26 (918)
AIR FLOW
-
Air supply outlet
1
-
Airflow direction control(left & right)
Auto
-
Airflow direction control(up & down)
Auto
-
Auto swing(left & right)
Auto
-
Auto swing(up & down)
Auto
-
Airflow steps(fan/cool/heat)
3/4/3
-
Chaos swing
Yes
-
Jet cool(Power wind)
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Deodorizing filter (Healthy Filter)
Yes
-
Plasma air purifier
Yes
-
Prefilter(washable / anti-fungus)
Yes
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Indoor,High dB(A)±3
37
-
Med. dB(A)±3
33
-
Low dB(A)±3
30
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)±3
48
RELIABILITY
-
Self diagnosis
Yes
-
Soft dry operation
Yes
INDIVIDUAL CONTROL
-
Wireless LCD remote control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto cleaning
Yes
-
Auto operation(artificial intelligence)
Yes
-
Auto restart operation
Yes
-
Forced operation
Yes
-
Sleep mode
Yes
-
Setting Temperature Range (Cooling)
18-30
-
Setting Temperature Range (Heating)
16-30
-
Temperature Increment
1
-
Timer(Hr)
Yes (24h On/Off)
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
ROTARY
-
Model
QJS222PAB
-
Maker
LG
-
Capacity kcal/h.(Btu/h.)
3213/3238 (12750/12850)
-
Motor Type
PSC
-
Motor Input W
1159/1190
-
Oil Type
SUNISO 4GSI or ATMOS NM56
-
Oil Charge cc
410
-
O.L.P Name
MRA12012-12027
BLOWER MOTOR
-
Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Output W
22
FAN MOTOR
-
Type
Axial fan
-
Motor Type
AC Induction
-
Motor Output
25
CONNECTING TUBE (Φ. SOCKET FLARE)
-
Liquid Side mm(in)
6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Side mm(in)
12,7(1/2")
-
Length,std m(in)
5(196)
DIMENSION (W*H*D)
-
Indoor
890*282*165 mm
-
Outdoor
770*540*245 mm
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
9.5(20.94)
-
Outdoor
35(77.16)
