Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Jet Cool

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Jet Cool

GS-C126E1A1

LG Jet Cool

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity

    3510W

  • EER

    3.08 W/W

  • Power Supply

    1/220/50 (Φ / V / Hz)

  • Power Factor

    97.8%

  • Moisture Removal

    1.1ℓ/h.

  • Circuit Breaker

    15A

  • Power Cord

    3x1.5 P*㎟

  • Connecting Cable

    3x1.0+2x0.75 P*㎟

POWER INPUT (W)

  • Cooling

    1140

RUNNING CURRENT (A)

  • Cooling

    5.3

AIR CIRCULATION ㎥/MIN(CFM)

  • Indoor,Max

    10 (353)

  • Outdoor,Max

    26 (918)

AIR FLOW

  • Air supply outlet

    1

  • Airflow direction control(left & right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control(up & down)

    Auto

  • Auto swing(up & down)

    Auto

  • Airflow steps(fan/cool/heat)

    -/4/-

  • Chaos swing

    Yes

  • Jet cool(Power wind)

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Prefilter(washable / anti-fungus)

    Yes

NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)

  • Indoor,High dB(A)±3

    37

  • Med. dB(A)±3

    33

  • Low dB(A)±3

    30

  • Outdoor,Max dB(A)±3

    48

RELIABILITY

  • Self diagnosis

    Yes

  • Soft dry operation

    Yes

INDIVIDUAL CONTROL

  • Wireless remote controller(simple)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto restart operation

    Yes

  • Forced operation

    Yes

  • Setting Temperature Range (Cooling)

    18-30

  • Setting Temperature Range (Heating)

    16-30

  • Temperature Increment

    1

  • Timer(Hr)

    Yes (7h On/Off)

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    ROTARY

  • Model

    QJS222PAB

  • Maker

    LG

  • Capacity kcal/h.(Btu/h.)

    3213/3238 (12750/12850)

  • Motor Type

    PSC

  • Motor Input W

    1159/1190

  • Oil Type

    SUNISO 4GSI or ATMOS NM56

  • Oil Charge cc

    410

  • O.L.P Name

    MRA12012-12027

BLOWER MOTOR

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Output W

    22

FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    Axial fan

  • Motor Type

    AC Induction

  • Motor Output

    25

CONNECTING TUBE (Φ. SOCKET FLARE)

  • Liquid Side mm(in)

    6.35(1/4)

  • Gas Side mm(in)

    12,7(1/2")

  • Length,std m(in)

    5(196)

DIMENSION (W*H*D)

  • Indoor

    890*282*165 mm

  • Outdoor

    770*540*245 mm

NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)

  • Indoor

    9.5(20.94)

  • Outdoor

    35(77.16)

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 