Cooling Only / 1,5 HP

GS-C126E5U4

All Spec

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Btu/hr.

    12000

POWER INPUT (W)

  • Cooling

    1140

RUNNING CURRENT (A)

  • Cooling

    5.3

EER

  • Btu/h.W

    10.53

POWER SUPPLY

  • Φ / V / Hz

    1/220/50

AIR CIRCULATION

  • Indoor,Max (㎥/min(CFM))

    10 (353)

NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)

  • Indoor,High dB(A)+3,High

    30

  • Med. dB(A)+3,Med

    33

  • Low dB(A)+3,Low

    37

  • Outdoor,Max dB(A)+3,Max

    48

DIMENSION

  • Indoor (W*H*D)

    890*282*165

  • Outdoor (W*H*D)

    770*540*245

PIPING CONNECTIONS

  • Gas Side

    12.7(1/2)

  • Liquid Side

    6.35(1/4)

NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)

  • Indoor

    9.5(20.94)

  • Outdoor

    35(77.16)

FUNCTIONS

  • Plasma Air Purifier

    Yes

  • Deodorizing filter (3M Multi Protection)

    Yes

  • Dual Filter

    Yes

  • Timer

    Yes(24h On/Off)

  • Jet Cool

    Yes

  • Soft Dry Operation

    Yes

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Remote Controller Type

    Wirless LCD

  • Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat

    3 / 4 / 3

  • Chaos wind(auto wind)

    Yes

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control(left & right)

    Auto

  • Airflow direction control(up & down)

    Auto

