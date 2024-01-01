We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooling & Heating / 1,5 HP
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Btu/hr.
11500
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Btu/h
12,000
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
1000
-
Heating
1140
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
4.6
-
Heating
5.3
EER
-
Btu/h.W
10.09
COP
-
W/W
3.51
POWER SUPPLY
-
Φ / V / Hz
1 / 220 / 50
AIR CIRCULATION
-
Indoor,Max (㎥/min(CFM))
10 (353)
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Low dB(A)+3,Low
37
-
Med. dB(A)+3,Med
33
-
Indoor,High dB(A)+3,High
30
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)+3,Max
48
DIMENSION
-
Indoor (W*H*D)
890 / 282 / 165
-
Outdoor (W*H*D)
770*540*245
PIPING CONNECTIONS
-
Liquid Side
6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Side
12.7(1/2)
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
9.5(20.94)
-
Outdoor
35(77.16)
FUNCTIONS
-
Chaos wind(auto wind)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control(left & right)
Auto
-
Airflow direction control(up & down)
Auto
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat
3 / 4 / 3
-
Remote Controller Type
Wirless LCD
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
-
Timer
Yes(24h On/Off)
-
Deodorizing filter (3M Multi Protection)
Yes
-
Plasma Air Purifier
Yes
-
Dual Filter
Yes
