Plasmaster Jet Cool
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity
3.22 kW
11000 Btu/h
-
Power Input - Cooling
1050W
-
Running Current - Cooling
4,5A
-
EER
3.07 W/W
10,474 Btu/h.W
-
Power Factor
98%
-
Air Flow Rate - Indoor,Max
9,1(309) m3/min(CFM)
-
Air Flow Rate - Outdoor,Max
25(882) m3/min(CFM)
-
Sound Pressure Level - Indoor,H/M/L
42/36/33 dB(A)±3
-
Sound Pressure Level - Outdoor,Max
48 dB(A)±3
-
Refrigerant & Charge - Type
R22
-
Refrigerant & Charge
880 (31,75) g(oz)
-
Compressor - Type
Rotary
-
Compressor - Model
QKH190PAA
-
Fan(Outdoor) - Type
Propeller, Fan
-
Fan(Outdoor) - Motor Type
AC
-
Fan(Outdoor) - Motor Output
34W
-
Circuit Breaker*
15A
-
Power Supply Cable
3*1 No.*mm2
-
Connection Cable
3*1 + 2*0,75 No.*mm2 (Including Earth)
-
Connection Pipe - Liquid Side
6,35(1/4) mm(in)
-
Connection Pipe - Gas Side
12,7(1/2) mm(in)
-
Dimensions ( Packed ) - Indoor (W*H*D)
908*256*334 mm
38,1*10,7*14 inch
-
Dimensions ( Packed ) - Outdoor (W*H*D)
914*581*356 mm
36*22,9*14 inch
-
Dimensions ( Unpacked ) - Indoor (W*H*D)
840*270*165 mm
35,2*11,3*6,9 inch
-
Dimensions ( Unpacked ) - Outdoor (W*H*D)
770*540*245 mm
30,3*21,2*9,64 inch
-
Gross Weight - Indoor
11(24,2) kg(lbs)
-
Gross Weight - Outdoor
31(68,3) kg(lbs)
-
Net Weight - Indoor
7,4(16,3) kg(lbs)
-
Net Weight - Outdoor
28(61,7) kg(lbs)
-
Operation Range - Cooling(Outdoor)
21 ~ 54(75,1~129,2) °C (F)
-
Operation Range - Heating(Outdoor)
1 ~ 24(3,6~85,9) °C (F)
-
Max. Piping Length
15(49) m(ft)
-
Max. Elevation Difference
7(23) m(ft)
