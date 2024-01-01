Plasmaster Jet Cool

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Cooling Capacity

    3.22 kW
    11000 Btu/h

  • Heating Capacity

    3,37 kW
    11500 Btu/h

  • Power Input - Cooling

    1070W

  • Power Input - Heating

    1050W

  • Running Current - Cooling

    4,5A

  • Running Current - Heating

    4,5A

  • EER

    3.01 W/W
    10,24 Btu/h.W

  • COP

    3.21 W/W

  • Power Factor

    98%

  • Air Flow Rate - Indoor,Max

    9,1(309) m3/min(CFM)

  • Air Flow Rate - Outdoor,Max

    25(882) m3/min(CFM)

  • Sound Pressure Level - Indoor,H/M/L

    42/37/33 dB(A)±3

  • Sound Pressure Level - Outdoor,Max

    50 dB(A)±3

  • Refrigerant & Charge - Type

    R22

  • Refrigerant & Charge

    900 (31,75) g(oz)

  • Compressor - Type

    Rotary

  • Compressor - Model

    QKH190PAA

  • Fan(Outdoor) - Type

    Propeller, Fan

  • Fan(Outdoor) - Motor Type

    AC

  • Fan(Outdoor) - Motor Output

    34W

  • Circuit Breaker*

    15A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3*1 No.*mm2

  • Connection Cable

    3*1 + 2*0,75 No.*mm2 (Including Earth)

  • Connection Pipe - Liquid Side

    6,35(1/4) mm(in)

  • Connection Pipe - Gas Side

    12,7(1/2) mm(in)

  • Dimensions ( Packed ) - Indoor (W*H*D)

    908*256*334 mm
    38,1*10,7*14 inch

  • Dimensions ( Packed ) - Outdoor (W*H*D)

    914*581*356 mm
    36*22,9*14 inch

  • Dimensions ( Unpacked ) - Indoor (W*H*D)

    840*270*165 mm
    35,2*11,3*6,9 inch

  • Dimensions ( Unpacked ) - Outdoor (W*H*D)

    770*540*245 mm
    30,3*21,2*9,64 inch

  • Gross Weight - Indoor

    9,3(20,5) kg(lbs)

  • Gross Weight - Outdoor

    32,5(71,6) kg(lbs)

  • Net Weight - Indoor

    7,4(16,3) kg(lbs)

  • Net Weight - Outdoor

    30(66) kg(lbs)

  • Operation Range - Cooling(Outdoor)

    21 ~ 54(75,1~129,2) °C (F)

  • Operation Range - Heating(Outdoor)

    1 ~ 24(3,6~85,9) °C (F)

  • Max. Piping Length

    15(49) m(ft)

  • Max. Elevation Difference

    7(23) m(ft)

